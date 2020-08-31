Woman misses collision with car by mere seconds. Video leaves netizens perplexed

Just last week, the video of a man’s close encounter with a speeding vehicle in Kerala left netizens in shock. Another such clip from Australia, which is circulating online, has similarly left many perplexed.

This recording was shared on a fishing store’s Facebook page, outside which the incident took place. Flick n Fish bait and tackle posted the almost 30-second-long video with a caption reading, “What I witnessed today is something that I won’t forget for a long time. This is one lucky lady. Our neighbors shop was seriously damaged from the impact of the car but thank God no one was seriously injured”.

The clip shows a woman, named Karyn Johnson, as identified by 9News, standing at a bus stop. Johnson puts her stuff down next to a metal pole and walks back a little. Mere seconds after her departure, a car drives onto the pavement, over the spot Johnson was previously standing at.

The recording shows Johnson’s bags being destroyed and the street sign being flattened. The vehicle also cracked a concrete wall, reports 9News.

Check out the video that has left many baffled:

Since being shared on Facebook, the CCTV footage has amassed almost 100 comments and nearly 200 reactions.

Here is what netizens had to say about the incident. One person said, “Hope all is good and everyone is safe and well”. Another individual wrote, “She is so lucky”.

“So glad you are ok Karen Johnson,” read one comment under the post.

According to 9News, the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode but is alright after having been taken to the hospital.