Woman offers lavender to bumblebee, this is what it does. Watch heartening video

“I found a tired red-tailed bumblebee so I offered her a bit of lavender,” Twitter user Lucy Lapwing wrote while sharing the video.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 12:41 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the woman offering lavender to the bumblebee. (Twitter/@Lucy_Lapwing)

Every now and then, there are such videos which grace the Internet and leave us happy. This video of a woman offering lavender to a bumblebee fits the bill perfectly as it’s absolutely wholesome and may leave you with a smile on your face.

Lucy Lapwing, whose Twitter profile says that she’s a naturalist, shared this incredible video on the micro-blogging site. Since being shared, it’s going all kinds of viral and is making people go “wow.”

“I found a tired red-tailed bumblebee so I offered her a bit of lavender,” shared with this caption, the video indeed captures something heartwarming.

It shows a bumblebee resting on a surface. Within moments Lapwing offers it a tiny lavender flower. Though initially hesitant, the insect finally approaches the flower and does this. Chances are the video will fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.



Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered over 2.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has, additionally, amassed about 2.3 lakh likes and more than 46,000 retweets. The post has left people emotional. While some praised Lapwing, others shared stories of similar acts of kindness. There were also some who shared images of various bees.

“This is the purest things I’ve ever seen,” wrote a Twitter user. “They’re so gentle! Move slow, and look closely - they’re beautiful,” exclaimed another. “I’ve done the same thing with honey and the lil guy drank it up! Really cool to watch,” shared a third.

Lapwing, while talking to Hindustan Times, had one message to give to everyone. “Please be kind to bees and all insects,” she said.

What do you think of the video and the wholesome Twitter thread?

