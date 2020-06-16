Woman receives heartening email from dad after his death, what it said will make you believe in true love

From choosing the flowers for the bouquet to describing every decoration in detail, Mendoza’s father did it all for his love. (Facebook/@Aly Mendoza)

Love stories are like a warm cup of coffee on a rainy day. This story is a perfect example of those love stories and will leave you moved. The story was posted on Facebook by Aly Mendoza in which she details how she received a scheduled e-mail from her father who had died 10 months ago. When she opened it, she found that it listed down a detailed plan for a surprise for her mother.

“The e-mail contained instructions for me for their anniversary celebration this year,” writes Mendoza on Facebook in a post shared on June 10. “Apparently before my dad passed away 10 months ago, he planned everything, he even contacted and paid for a florist to deliver flowers to my mom for the coming years on every special occasion, my mom’s birthday (August 19,) Valentine’s Day, and their anniversary (June 10). The e-mail also contained a letter that he wrote for my mom which had all the words she needed to hear from him to be okay. He literally thought of everything to make his great love feel all his love,” she adds.

She goes on to describe how this year was supposed to be her parents’ 25th wedding anniversary and how her dad made arrangements to make her mom feel extra special on that day even if he was absent.

From choosing the flowers for the bouquet to describing every decoration in detail, Mendoza’s father did it all for his love.

Keeping her father’s wishes, Mendoza ensures her mom got the surprise of her life. The post on Facebook includes a copy of the e-mail along with the decorations and a heartwarming video of Mendoza’s mom looking around at the decorations on her anniversary.

The heartening story has garnered over 28,000 reactions and varied comments from netizens. “You are a good daughter, followed your dad’s wish and made your mother happy on this their anniversary, God Bless,” writes a Facebook user. “I seriously cried. This is the best thing I have ever read and seen! Thanks for sharing this, Aly! Happy anniversary to your parents!” comments another. “True love never ends,” comments a third.

What do you feel about this heartwarming story?