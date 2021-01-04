Sections
Woman recreates famous artworks with her dog. They are 'woofderful'

Woman recreates famous artworks with her dog. They are ‘woofderful’

An artist named Eliza shared these images, of herself and her doggo named Finn, on Instagram and Reddit.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 18:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a artist named Eliza and her doggo named Finn. (Screengrab)

When thinking of artistic classics such as The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh or the American Gothic by Grant Wood, words such as “stunning” or “captivating” may come to one’s mind. But have you ever thought about what a rendition of such highly adored masterpieces would look like if a doggo were in them? If so, then we have some good news for you. An artist named Eliza has accomplished this impressive feat and is recreating said renowned pieces with a ‘cute canine’ twist. To say that her work, featuring her pet doggo named Finn, is ‘woofderful’ would be an understatement. However, don’t just take our word for it. Check out the pictures for yourself. These pieces are so well made that you’ll like them even if you’ve never previously wanted to see a version of The Starry Night featuring a precious pooch.

Eliza shares these images on her Instagram and Reddit accounts. She usually posts a side by side comparison of the art and her creation. The similarities are striking. But truthfully, it is Finn who steals the show by looking like such a good boy in all the photos. Here are some examples:

This is Finn - we recreate famous artworks everyday. He thinks it’s his job & tries so hard to get them right & is just so dang excited and happy to be involved🥺 his smile🥺😆 from r/aww

Did this post get you smiling?



Can you spot the doggo in the first shot? Be sure to swipe further to see more.



This is Finn! Everyday we recreate famous artworks. He’s an Aussie and has adopted this daily task as his job. He’s spectacular ✨🐾 from r/dogswithjobs

“Brilliant!” read one comment under this Instagram post, and we cannot say we disagree.

Be it New Year’s Eve, 1944 or New Year’s Eve, 2020, this is one relatable art piece, isn’t it?

Willie Gillis New Years Eve, 1944 Finnie Ginnis New Years Eve, 2020 Norman Rockwell @norman_rockwell_museum from r/GettyMuseumChallenge

If you liked that, then you can see more of Eliza and Finn on Instagram and Reddit.

What are your thoughts on this duo? Did you have a favourite piece, or did you like all of them equally?

