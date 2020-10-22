Woman recreates outfits of The Powerpuff Girls with a desi twist. Netizens love it

If you loved watching Cartoon Network as a kid, you may remember the popular show called The Powerpuff Girls. Having special powers, these three girls always saved the day by fighting the villains. One video on Instagram has recreated the outfits worn by the girls but with a special desi twist. We should warn you that you may not be able to watch this video only once.

Shared by Instagram user Hamsha Thavaseelan, the video shows Thavaseelan changing her outfits to that of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup’s.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 12, the video has garnered more than 62,500 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. People dropped all sorts of replies to appreciate the video. Many couldn’t stop praising Thavaseelan for capturing the attire of The Powerpuff Girls perfectly. Others dropped fire emojis to share their liking for the video.

“I love The Powerpuff Girls and I love every single outfit through and it was too hard to choose,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” wrote another. “This is so good!” exclaimed a third. “Omg! Every outfit is soo pretty,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?