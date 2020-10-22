Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman recreates outfits of The Powerpuff Girls with a desi twist. Netizens love it

Woman recreates outfits of The Powerpuff Girls with a desi twist. Netizens love it

“This is so cute,” wrote an Instagaram user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:57 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Hamsha Thavaseelan as Bubbles. (Instagram/@allurebyhamsha)

If you loved watching Cartoon Network as a kid, you may remember the popular show called The Powerpuff Girls. Having special powers, these three girls always saved the day by fighting the villains. One video on Instagram has recreated the outfits worn by the girls but with a special desi twist. We should warn you that you may not be able to watch this video only once.

Shared by Instagram user Hamsha Thavaseelan, the video shows Thavaseelan changing her outfits to that of Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup’s.

Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 12, the video has garnered more than 62,500 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. People dropped all sorts of replies to appreciate the video. Many couldn’t stop praising Thavaseelan for capturing the attire of The Powerpuff Girls perfectly. Others dropped fire emojis to share their liking for the video.

“I love The Powerpuff Girls and I love every single outfit through and it was too hard to choose,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” wrote another. “This is so good!” exclaimed a third. “Omg! Every outfit is soo pretty,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Oct 22, 2020 08:54 IST
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Oct 22, 2020 06:21 IST
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
Oct 22, 2020 08:59 IST
LIVE: With 55,839 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.7 million mark
Oct 22, 2020 10:03 IST

latest news

JKBOSE 10th result 2020 for Jammu division exam declared at jkbose.ac.in, here’s direct link
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 22, 2020
Oct 22, 2020 10:11 IST
Train services resume on Kalka-Shimla section after seven months
Oct 22, 2020 10:09 IST
IPL 2020: Siraj reveals how Kohli’s words spurred him on
Oct 22, 2020 10:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.