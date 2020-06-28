Sections
Woman releases penguin to the sea, what it does next will melt your heart. Watch

The caption of the original post, shared on Facebook, explains that the bird was injured. It “sustained a significant head wound while freeing itself from plastic netting”.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:46 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The injured penguin was treated and released to the sea. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Penguins are among the most adorable birds in the animal world. Waddling on their little feet, these cuties are also one of the favourites of the Internet. A video of one such endearing creature has now given an aww-worthy moment to the netizens. Originally shared by Kaikoura Wildlife Rescue in 2017, the clip shows the release of an adult blue penguin in the sea. The clip has intrigued people again after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and it is exactly the type of content you need today.

The 21-second-long clip starts with a woman setting down the penguin on a beach. The penguin then turns around to look at the woman as if to express gratitude and then waddles off to the sea happily.

The caption of the original post, shared on Facebook, explains that the bird was injured. It “sustained a significant head wound while freeing itself from plastic netting.” The post further explains the video shows the bird being released into the wild after being treated.

“The pause of gratitude & thanks before vanishing to the sea. When the penguin is released back into the wild after rehabilitation from an injury, it turns around- as if to say I love you,” reads the caption of the post shared by Nanda.



Take a look at the video:

Posted on June 27, the clip has garnered over 11,600 views and tons of reaction from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the penguin’s gesture, others considered the clip as an important message regarding conservation of such beautiful birds.

One individual even shared another sweet story of a penguin.

Here’s how others reacted

What do you think of this wonderful video?

