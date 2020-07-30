Woman rescues stray cat who had crawled into her car’s engine, adopts it. Watch

Sections
The new cat parent has decided to name this kitty Mustang.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:42 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat named Mustang’s rescue journey. (Reddit/@InfiniteAccuracy)

Some may agree with us when we say that a few of the greatest pleasures in life can often be found in random and unexpected places. This video of a kitty’s rescue and adoption exemplifies that notion.

Posted on Reddit on July 29, this clip is almost 40 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a caption reading, “Stray kitten crawled into the engine block of my car... Say hello to Mustang”.

The video shows some individuals searching through the nooks and crannies of a car engine. One person is shines a light from their phone while the other pokes her hand in various spaces between the engine parts. This search goes on for a few more seconds after which the lady successfully pulls out a kitten stuck under some parts of the engine.

The clip ends with a shot of the kitten, now all cleaned up, playing in its new home.



Stray kitten crawled into the engine block of my car... Say hello to Mustang! from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, this recording has accumulated nearly 33,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this sweet rescue and adoption. One person inquired, “How did you know they were in there?”. To this, the original poster responded, “It was a miracle honestly. We heard him meow a couple of times and wondered what was going on. We searched our cars and saw his eyes reflect off the light”.

“Loved the happy ending!” read one comment, and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

