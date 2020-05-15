Sections
Woman’s amazing football freestyle skills in heels will make you go ‘wow’. Watch

Named Raquel Benetti, the woman is a freestyling queen of football who is now ruling the Internet with her impressive skills in heels.

Updated: May 15, 2020 15:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Raquel Benetti showing off her skills. (Screengrab)

Remember the scene from the film Jurassic World where Bryce Dallas Howard runs in high heels while a dinosaur chases her? It sure sparked tons of reactions and countless questions – the main one being - how can someone run in heels? Well, a woman from Brazil is now showing how to do so in real life but her methods don’t include running from a pre-historic being. What it does involve is a football.

Named Raquel Benetti, the woman is a freestyling queen of football who is now ruling the Internet with her impressive skills in heels. She even has her own Instagram account with a sizable follower-base where she keeps sharing clips of her fancy footwork. One such video of hers has recently made its way onto Twitter. Though old, this video again created a stir after being shared just two hours ago.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have 24 hours to respond to this,” with this caption a Twitter user shared the video.

Nicknamed “musa das embaixadinhas” or “the muse of the freestylers” in English, here’s the video of Benetti which is now making people go “wow.”



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 25,000 views – and the numbers are still increasing. People couldn’t stop commenting on her amazing skills.

“I don’t know about Ronaldo’s juggling skills but I am sure Messi can do this but NO MAN on earth can do it in heels,” praised a Twitter user. “That was amazing,” wrote another. “In heels, wow!!” tweeted another.

