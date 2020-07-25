Sections
Home / It's Viral / Woman’s harp session is graced by an unlikely guest. Watch magical clip

Woman’s harp session is graced by an unlikely guest. Watch magical clip

“My harp session turned into a Disney movie,” reads the caption on the post.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:04 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a harpist and deer. (Reddit/@Noomie90)

The Internet appears to have no shortage of iconically surprising clips. This video seems like an excellent addition to that genre.

Posted on Reddit on July 23, this recording is just over a minute long. “My harp session turned into a Disney movie,” reads the caption on the post.

The clip shows a harpist standing outdoors. She stands close to the camera stringing Simon & Garfunkel’s 1965 hit The Sound of Silence on the instrument. Unknown to the musician, a deer is seen hanging out in the background of the scenery.

As the lady plays on, the animal slowly and carefully approaches the sound of music. It stands, probably, enjoying the notes while inquisitively watching the harpist. The video ends with the animal running away, a movement which startles the performer.



We wonder what that deer thought of the musical number.

My harp session turned into a Disney movie from r/harp

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘harps’, this surprising interaction between a harpist and a deer has Reddit by storm. The post currently has over 32,000 upvotes and nearly 850 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the harp session that turned into a Disney movie of sorts. One person said, “Awww, that’s so cute! It was all hesitant to approach, but I think it liked your music! So wholesome how it was scared to get close, but then you got startled when you saw it as well”. To this, the original poster responded, “Thank you! I was definitely the deer in headlights in this situation”. It looks like the original poster is not just a musical genius but a comic too.

Another individual wrote, “Awesome! The deer has great taste. Love your performance, too”. “This is the cutest thing in the world,” read one comment.

What are your thoughts on this extraordinary moment?

Also Read | Call this pet parent a Disney Princess because a birdie is helping her out with household chores

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh thanks fans for their ‘love and support’, calls it his ‘strength’
Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST
Formulating rules for recovered patients: Govt
Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST
Woman’s harp session is graced by an unlikely guest. Watch magical clip
Jul 25, 2020 08:04 IST
No Covid-19 herd immunity yet, says WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Jul 25, 2020 07:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.