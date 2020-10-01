Woman’s heartening obituary for her dog will leave you teary-eyed

There is a special relationship between a dog and its pet parent. The animal often becomes much more than a pet and turns into a member of the family. That is why it’s always heartbreaking when furry babies say goodbye and head to their heavenly abode. Twitter user Sallie Hammett felt that pain when her dog Charlie died. So, to honour the memories of her “best boy” she decided to write an obituary for him. Now, her words are leaving people teary eyed and emotional.

“I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy,” Hammett wrote and shared an image of the obituary.

It gives a detail of the dog’s life and also mentions how much everyone loved him. “We will think of him every time we open the peanut butter. We will miss him every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk. We will carry him with us everywhere,” reads a part of the post.

Read the entire note here:

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 14,000 retweets. It has also gathered nearly 3,200 comments from people. While some sympathesied with Hammett, others took the opportunity to share stories of their pet babies.

Narrating their own loss, here’s what a Twitter user shared:

“That was beautiful. So sorry for your loss. We said goodbye to this boy July 5 and I am still listening for his collar and tag jingle,” expressed another and tweeted:

Here’s how others reacted:

“I don’t have words enough to describe the feelings inside me after reading this beautiful obituary. It is nice to remember the four foot angels that dogs are,” commented a user of the micro-blogging platform.