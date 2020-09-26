Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch

Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch

As the video starts Hegde can be seen breaking into a smooth dance routine using a hoop as a peppy song plays in the background.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Samyuktha Hegde dancing with a hoop. (Instagram/@samyuktha_hegde)

Every now and then, we come across such videos which capture people showcasing their amazing skills. This dance video is the perfect example of that. Posted on Instagram, the clip is something that will make you want to get up from your chair and shake a leg.

Shared on Instagram user Samyuktha Hegde’s profile, the clip shows her flawless dancing. As the video starts Hegde can be seen breaking into a smooth dance routine using a hoop as a peppy song plays in the background.

“Everyday I’m shuffling,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.



Posted on September 20, the clip has garnered over 12.1 million views along with more than 3.7 lakh likes. People dropped all sorts of appreciative comments and couldn’t stop lauding Hedge for her smooth dance moves. Many also expressed their liking for the video with fire emojis.



Here’s how netizens reacted:

“You gal be kicking! Great vibe,” wrote an Instagram user. “You got some moves, awesome,” commented another. “That was superb,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

Also Read | Saree-clad hoop dancer’s cool moves to Genda Phool from Delhi 6 win people over. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses 75th session of United Nations General Assembly
Sep 26, 2020 18:35 IST
‘Till how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision making structure’: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 18:40 IST
BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
Sep 26, 2020 17:50 IST
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
Sep 26, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch
Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Sayani Gupta: The Emmy nomination has come at a nice time
Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST
‘Till how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision making structure’: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 18:40 IST
Vishal Bhardwaj denies toxic work culture in Bollywood
Sep 26, 2020 18:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.