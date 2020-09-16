Woman’s post about going back to university at the age of 54 years sparks Twitter thread filled with positivity

It is often said that there is no age limit to learning and this post by a woman going back to university at the age of 54 years proves that aptly. Shared on Twitter, this post is not just wholesome but the entire thread is filled with positivity. It’s a post that will leave you happy and inspired, all at the same time.

Twitter user Emma Preston wrote that she couldn’t be more proud because she is starting university at the age of 54 years. She tweeted:

Since being shared, her tweet has gathered close to three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 15,000 retweets. Almost 4,200 people commented on the post.

From wishing her good luck to sharing similar stories of their lives, the comments were varied.

In fact, the University of Central Lancashire, the educational institute she’ll be attending, also took to Twitter to retweet her post with a congratulatory message. Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of this inspiring thread?

