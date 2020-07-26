Woman posts about stolen teddy bear which has her mom’s last message. Her story moves Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool

Sections
It all started when Mara Soriano took to Reddit to share an appeal to people to help her find a stolen teddy bear.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 20:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ryan Reynolds’ post received massive appreciation from people. (Screengrab)

The Internet is filled with stories which are heartening and at the same time showcase the spirit of humanity in the best possible manner. This story of Mara Soriano is one of them, and chances are the tale will leave you emotional.

In her post, she detailed that she knows this is a “super long short” and then goes onto explain the situation.

“We were moving into the West End today and unfortunately while we were unloading someone stole a black Herschel backpack with many expensive items but most importantly, a super sentimental build a bear. My mother recorded a message for me right before she passed away from cancer, and it was the last thing I have of hers,” she wrote. She then added that the bag also contained items like passport, SIM cards, and iPad, among other things.



“If you see it on the streets anywhere, please DM me. I can replace everything else, but not that. She recorded it right before she went into hospice and her voice changed. In it, she says ‘I love you, I’ m proud of you, I’ll always be with you,’” she added. Her post is complete with an image of the bear.

The post soon made its way to other social media sites, and CBC News also covered the incident. There were many netizens who shared the post in an attempt to spread the word. Now, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has joined the effort and offered to pay $5000 to anyone who helps Soriano reunite with her teddy bear.

Soriano, later, updated her Reddit post to thank the actor and others for showing her so much support.

Take a look at the posts by Soriano and Reynolds:

STOLEN: Herschel Backpack with Extremely Sentimental Value from r/vancouver

Reynolds’ post was not just met with appreciation, but a few also commented that they want to contribute to the search.

Deborah Goble, a reporter for CBC, whose tweet Reynolds retweeted while making the announcement, commented on his post and wrote, “Ryan Reynolds you are a very nice man.” To which another individual replied, “And he’s awesome for helping out.”

“Thank you, Ryan, you are a national treasure of Canada. As a momma, hope Mara’s bear is returned to her, she’s got a lot of momma bears sending her light and love,” wrote an individual. To which, Soriano, from her Twitter profile, replied and commented:

Here are some of the other comments:

“I pray that bear is returned,” wrote a Twitter user and several others wished that too.

Also Read | Brave boy saves sister from dog. ‘Get this man a shield,’ says Chris Evans aka Captain America

