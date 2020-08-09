Woman sings Outlander’s version of The Skye Boat Song, receives outpouring of love. Watch

Sections
“Sing me a song of a lass that is gone,” Twitter user Jacki shared the first line of the song as her post’s caption.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:34 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Outlander actor Sam Roland Heughan also praised the woman for her beautiful voice. (Twitter/@regaljacki)

If you’re a fan of the drama series Outlander, then perhaps you’re familiar with the show’s version of the popular Scottish song The Skye Boat Song. In case you aren’t, chances are you will fall in love with it after hearing this soulful rendition by a Twitter user named Jacki.

Shared on the micro-blogging site, Jacki’s video of The Skye Boat Song is now receiving an outpouring of love from people, including one of the actors on the show Sam Roland Heughan.

Using the song’s first line as the caption, Jacki shared the video. “Sing me a song of a lass that is gone,” she wrote.

Praising her, Heughan tweeted, “You got the job!! Haha terrific!!! (And nice dress) while retweeting her video.



Take a look at the clip which has now wowed many:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.1 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amazed over 3,500 likes and above 200 retweets. People couldn’t stop gushing over the sweetness of her voice. Some proclaimed that this is now their favourite version of the song.

“What a beautiful voice, so well done! Made my morning because I love that song and hadn’t heard it in a while. Also a good morning because now I’m texting in a Scottish accent,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are awesome,” expressed another. To which, Jackie replied, “Thank you so much” and ended her tweet with a heart emoji.

“I wish I could sing like you!! It sounds so beautiful. One year ago I was driving to Inverness, you made me be there for a minute today! Thank you,” commented a third. “Well Done!! Beautiful voice and a great rendition,” said a fourth.

Here’s what others wrote:

What do you think of the video?

