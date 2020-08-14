Sections
Woman spells 56 words backwards in 1 minute, bags record. Watch

Shared on the YouTube channel of Guinness World Records, the video shows the mind-boggling performance of Pam Onnen from the US. Onnen.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows record holder Pam Onnen from the US. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)

Many of you, in your childhood or adulthood, may have tried saying the alphabets of the English language backwards. While some may have basked in the glory of their success after perfectly nailing the feat, many have struggled getting the order correct. If you’re someone who belongs to the latter group, then here’s a video which may make you ask, “How”. As for those who’ve mastered the art, the clip may turn out to be a new challenge for you to try. The video shows a woman spelling 56 words in one minute – that too backwards.

Shared on the YouTube channel of Guinness World Records, the video shows the mind-boggling performance of Pam Onnen from the US. Onnen is currently the official title holder of “most words spelled backwards in one minutes.”

The video shows Onnen spelling different words, one after another, with incredible speed. Take a look and prepare to be amazed.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 40,000 views – and counting. People shared all sorts of comments on the post. While some wondered how she did it, others confessed how they could never do it.



“She literally just created a backward language that only she knows!” joked a Twitter user. “She had me, when she started everything backwards... But when she did the backwards-backwards thingy I died!” wrote another. “Me: struggling to spell it the right way,” confessed a third.

“This is as hard as saying the alphabet backwards,” commented a fourth. “I would probably forget what English is on the second letter,” expressed a fifth. Do you feel the same way too?

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Guinness World Records shares video of ‘extreme basketball challenge’. It involves a trampoline

