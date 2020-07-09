Sections
Woman stops bus, helps visually impaired man to get on it. ‘Kindness makes a better world,’ say people

“Very rarely we saw this type of people in the world,” wrote a Twitter user on the video.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:07 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the woman helping the visually impaired man. (Twitter/@vijaypnpa_ips)

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” though said hundreds of years ago, these words of Roman philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca still stand true. A video, recently shared, proves that aptly.

Posted on Twitter, the video showcases the spirit of humanity in its truest sense. It shows a woman running behind a bus to stop it. As the vehicle halts it becomes clear why she was trying to stop it. Turns out, she was trying to help a visually impaired man to get on it. This certainly proves the age old saying that there is always an opportunity for kindness for everyone.

“She made this world a better place to live. Kindness is beautiful!” shared with this caption, the video indeed shows something heartening.



Since being shared a day ago, the clip has already gathered over six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered more than 44,000 likes and close to 8,600 retweets.



“She did not know that she was captured. She was spontaneously affectionate,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very rarely we saw this type of people in the world,” expressed another. “She is one of her kind. Good Instincts straight away, did not hesitate even one second. World still exists due to souls like these,” wrote a third praising the woman.

A Twitter user wrote, “The lady works in a Textile Showroom in Thiruvalla, Kerala.” Expressing the same, another individual tweeted, “She is from Kerala her name is Supriya.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Mumbai Police helps lawyer with broken prosthetic leg after a tweet. ‘Humanity still exists,’ say netizens

