Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman takes candid photo of cat, the result is surreal. Netizens love it

Woman takes candid photo of cat, the result is surreal. Netizens love it

“Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god,” reads the caption alongside the photograph.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:44 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat. (Twitter/@cloudcat28)

Shrouded in a furry coat of mystery, cats are nothing less than an enigma. Many have tried and failed to chalk out what goes inside the mind of a feline. This photograph adds to the intrigue around these four-legged cuties.

Shared by Twitter user Amanda, the picture shows a fluffy white cat sitting behind a windowpane. The angle of the photograph and the timing of the snap makes it look like the feline is sitting on a bed of clouds and looking down upon earth.

“Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god,” reads the caption alongside the photograph.

Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered over 1.3 million likes, and the numbers are steadily increasing. Netizens couldn’t stop appreciating the one-of-a-kind picture of the cat and expressed their opinions with some hilarious wordplays and witty artworks. Many simply dropped heart emojis in the comments section to show their liking for the video.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Armenia and Azerbaijan clash as Iran works on peace plan
Oct 05, 2020 22:10 IST
Himachal CM goes into isolation after coming in contact with Covid positive legislator
Oct 05, 2020 22:09 IST
Court to check attendance of youth who gave fake certificate to join PEC
Oct 05, 2020 22:13 IST
AIIMS Sushant report ‘slap’ on those ‘defaming’ Maharashtra: Minister
Oct 05, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.