Sections
Home / It's Viral / Woman tries to kiss a little birdie but it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

Woman tries to kiss a little birdie but it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

This is one cuckoo video.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:46 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the little birdie with its human. (TikTok/@jessica.ukatz)

Have you ever tried to kiss your beloved pet but the show of affection hasn’t gone as planned? Maybe they licked you wildly when you puckered your lips or maybe they just walked. However wrong your attempts of showing physical affection may have gone, we can bet that they weren’t anywhere as close as this TikToker’s.

This clip was posted on TikTok by an woman called Jessica Ukatz. The film begins relatively ordinarily with Ukatz hanging out with a little bird. The quail is heard chirping. It then pushes itself next to Jessica’s mouth. Probably assuming that the bird wants a kiss, Jessica parts her lips. However, the little animal has something entirely different planned.

We won’t give too much away. Watch the video to find out what happens next.

@jessica.ukatz

... ##fyp ##foryoupage ##foryou ##bird ##quail ##funny ##viral ##SpaceForceWalk ##unexpected ##baby ##4u

♬ original sound - jessica.ukatz



Since being shared on March 30, the clip has been watched more than 6.1 million times. Additionally, the post has over 5.5 lakh likes.



Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person jokingly said, “Do not eat that chicken nugget”. While another individual wrote, “It walked in there like it paid rent”. Truly, the birdie’s confidence is really what surprised us as well.

“Well that was unexpected...and adorable, in a weird way,” read one comment. Yes, in a weird way, it was adorable for sure.

A TikToker proclaimed, “Momther I am a dentist,” while trying to guess the reasoning behind the tiny bird’s actions. Now that is one cute looking dentist.

What are your thoughts on this unusual video?

Also read | Pigeon uses escalator handrail as a treadmill. Makes you wonder, did it forget it can fly?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China to construct 1,124-megawatt power project in Pok under CPEC
Jun 02, 2020 15:32 IST
Retailers conflicted over how to get rid of mountain of unsold stock
Jun 02, 2020 15:31 IST
Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.