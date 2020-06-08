Woman tries to save a squirrel in an inflatable swimming pool. Her attempts don’t produce the desired result. Watch hilarious video

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear t-shirts, shorts, and a squirrel, apparently. Confused as to what we’re talking about? Watching this amusing video may solve some of those queries.

This almost one-minute-long clip was posted on Reddit. The recording has been captioned, “Attempted squirrel rescue (wait for it)”.

As the film begins, viewers come face-to-face with an inflatable pool situated in a garden. From a distance, one can see a squirrel swimming away in the little waterbody. A woman walks into the frame and examines the situation. Realising that the rodent needs help, she looks over to the camera person for advice. They say, “Don’t touch him,” repeatedly.

The two humans try to concoct a rescue procedure to help out the animal. The woman in the shorts gets a chair and steps into the pool with it. She tries to encourage the squirrel to use it as a ladder, which she would then move to dry land. In her attempts, she repeatedly says, “I’m saving you. Let me save you”.

Almost as if understanding her encouraging words, the squirrel actually climbs onto the chair. However, it must have not been clear about the entire plan of action because what happens next is hilarious. Check it out here:

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘funny’ on June 8, the post has garnered nearly 18,500 upvotes and almost 500 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the rescue mission. One person said, “I have not laughed so hard in ages. Tears are running down my face. Thank you”.

Another individual inquired, “I need to know if the squirrel made it”. The original poster responded to this with, “Yes, the squirrel made it out safely. Soggy, but safe. She came back for a second, more cautious try. She ended up getting scratched on the first try (you can actually see the squirrel scratch her arm with its hind leg), so she’s getting tetanus/rabies shot tomorrow just to be safe”. Kudos to this woman for trying a second time and finally succeeding.

All’s well that ends well, we suppose. What are your thoughts on this rescue mission?

Also Read | This choking seal was helped by rescuers, its thankful glance will melt your heart. Watch