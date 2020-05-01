Sections
Woman uses Coca-Cola, baking soda and even vinegar to clean a pizza plate. Does she succeed?

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the pizza plate with black buildup. (TikTok/aylajalyn)

Have you ever come across a piece of utensil with stubborn stain on it that refuses to go away? TikToker Ayla Jalyn recently came face to face with such a challenging piece which arrived with the pizza her husband ordered - a pizza plate. However, instead of tossing it out, she decided to clean the black-stained plate and also document her relentless efforts of making it squeaky clean. And now the Jalyn vs the plate videos, which she shared on TikTok, have left people impressed. There’s a chance that this gripping and exciting quest of hers will intrigue you too – especially because of all the things she uses for cleaning.

“I’m all for flavour but eww,” Jalyn wrote and shared the first video of the series. In the video, she explains that the build-up on the plate is probably because the pizza was cooked on it. She narrates how she soaked it overnight which only softened the black residue. She then scrubs and scrapes it but with little success.

In her second attempt, she soaks it in Coca-Cola, then adds baking soda and soaks it again. Then this is what follows:

In her third attempt, she tries harder to scrap out all the black material sticking to the plate. Does she succeed?



Turns out she didn’t succeed and opts for another attempt, the last one. She uses all the tricks up her sleeve to clear the pan. And, this is what happens:

The videos have gathered over 10 million views together – and the numbers are only increasing. While several people cheered for her throughout her quest, others wrote how it amazed them. A few also wrote that they were “invested” in seeing her journey and now that it’s over they don’t feel particularly thrilled.

“But now what do we do?! I was so invested, I never wanted the attempts to end,” wrote a TikTok user. “I kept coming back for more and she didn’t disappoint,” commented another.

Some also couldn’t digest the fact that she threw away the plate after all that efforts and didn’t hold back from expressing the same.

“The ending kills me. HOW CAN YOU THROW IT?” expressed a third. “I almost cried when you threw it in the garbage,” wrote another.

A TikToker, who claimed that they worked at the same eatery from where the plate came, wrote that the black element is the carbon buildup and “only extreme heat can burn it off.”

What do you think of the woman’s quest?

