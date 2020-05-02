Woman visits grandma on her wedding day, heartwarming video is all about love

Sections
The video captures a wonderful moment between a grandmother and her granddaughter.

Updated: May 02, 2020 14:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the granddaughter and her grandmother. (Facebook/Country Manor Campus)

Shauna Varner and Travis Scepaniak, a Minnesota couple, had to call off their big wedding and replace it with a smaller and safer ‘I do’ ceremony. Though Varner had no problem giving up her big plans and a gathering of guests, there was one person who had to be a part of it no matter what – her grandmother Janis.

Janis is a resident at an assisted home and it was not possible to get her out to the place where Varner got married. So, the granddaughter got creative and took the center’s help to make Janice a part of her big day in a special way. And, the way she did that is simply heartwarming. There’s a chance that it’ll leave you emotional too.

“COVID-19 cannot stop true love,” with this heart touching caption, the assisted home shared a video. It captures the moment when Varner makes her bridal debut in front of her grandmother. Though divided by a glass door, it’s not hard to see the love that radiated between the grandma-granddaughter.

See for yourself:



From calling it fantastic to wishing the newlyweds a happy life, people were more than elated to see this amazing video.

“This is so sweet that they would come to visit Grandma and make her part of their special day! Congratulations to the happy couple and your families! Your dress is beautiful and the groom looks pretty good too,” wrote an excited Facebook user.

“How beautiful grandma could still participate! Love has no boundaries! Wonderful that the facility help make a dream come true!”, expressed another. “Wow!!! Goosebumps and tears! How very special!”, commented a third.

What do you think about this love-filled video? Did it leave you emotional too?

