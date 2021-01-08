Woman wears same black dress for 100 days in a row, impresses people

In an incident, which may apparently appear bizarre, a woman wore the same black dress for 100 days straight. Her story has now created quite a buzz and left people impressed.

It all started back in September of 2020 when 52-year-old Sarah Robbins-Cole decided to take up 100 day dress challenge by clothing brand Wool&. The challenge is designed in a way where the participants get to wear one single dress for 100 days and of course, they can wash it. According to the brand’s official website, “The purpose of the challenge is to encourage people to find contentment in a life of less.”

Robbins-Cole, from day one, started sharing images of herself wearing the black dress on Instagram. On September 11, 2020 she shared the first image showcasing Day 1 of the challenge. Following that, she regularly posted updates about her progress. Finally, on December 26, 2020 , she shared a post about the final day of her challenge. Take a look at the shares:

Her posts also show how she teamed up the dress with various accessories to create different looks. Just like this one where she tucked the dress into jeans and donned a white-coloured jacket:

Or, this festive look she created with a vintage sweater:

People shared all sorts of comments on her different posts.

“Well done on completing the challenge!” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations and please keep posting! Hoping you’ll still post encouraging shots post-challenge of ways these 100 days influence your next 100 days. Create a goal, write it down, read it every day and watch the amazing results,” expressed another. “You have rocked this challenge!!! Great job,” said a third.

What do you think of the challenge?