Woman with colour blindness documents struggles of daily life. Watch

Shared on TikTok, the video starts with the woman saying, “things in my colour blind world that just makes sense.”

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:23 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Take a look at the monochrome world shown by this woman with colour blindness. (TikTok)

The world is a place bursting with different hues. However, for this woman, who suffers from colour blindness, that world remains untouched. In her own words, she sees things in a very different way. And now, she has made a clip to give everyone a glimpse of how she sees this world.

Shared on TikTok, the video starts with the woman saying, “things in my colour blind world that just makes sense.” Then she goes onto describe how she chooses her eyeshadow palette or her wardrobe. The video ends with the woman telling how she sets her iPad to grayscale mode to figure the apps out clearly.

@nnnnaaaatttt4

just a normal colorblind day for me 🌈👀 ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp

♬ original sound - nnnnaaaatttt4

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 8 lakh views and tons of surprised comments from netizens.

“So you basically see 50 shades of Grey,” says a TikTok user, to which the creator of the clip replied with an affirmative answer. “Wow that’s a tough life, respect girl!” writes another. “You can use those glasses they make for colour blind people,” comments a third.



This woman is acing the journey of life with flying colours.

What do you think of this video?

