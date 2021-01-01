Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Women’s organisation adopts white peacock in Hyderabad’s Nehru zoo for wildlife conservation programme

Women’s organisation adopts white peacock in Hyderabad’s Nehru zoo for wildlife conservation programme

According to Nehru Zoological Park, Vandana Jain, president of the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad along with other members offered to adopt one white peacock for a period of a year and handed over a cheque of 30,000 rupees to the curator.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Hyderabad

The image shows a white peacock. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

In a bid to strengthen the wildlife conservation programme at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, a white peacock was adopted by a women’s organisation for a period of one year on Thursday.

According to Nehru Zoological Park, Vandana Jain, president of the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad along with other members offered to adopt one white peacock for a period of a year and handed over a cheque of 30,000 rupees to the curator.

Jain also appealed to people to come forward to take up the adoption of animals in the zoo and said that constant support of citizens will strengthen wildlife conservation in the State.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

How planning his own sessions helped Rahane for the challenge Down Under
by hindustantimes.com
‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status
by Megha
IIT-Bombay duo studied coughs to model spread of Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.