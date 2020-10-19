Sections
Woman’s post about her dad getting back to art after retirement is winning hearts

“My dad retired 2 years ago at age 70. He was a workaholic so we all worried about how he’d handle it,” wrote the Reddit user. “Today he gave me this,” she added.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:04 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“It’s beautiful. I can practically hear the waves crashing against the rocks. I can smell the salt water in the air,” wrote a Reddit user. (Reddit/emily-antillar)

If you’re looking to brighten up your day, Reddit’s ‘Made Me Smile’ is a subreddit where you can find some of the most heartwarming stories. This one, shared by a daughter about her retired dad, is a perfect example of that.

Reddit user ‘emily-antillar’ shared a post some 12 hours ago in which she detailed how she and her family were worried about their workaholic dad after his retirement. However, he recently gifted her something that’s left her extremely proud. Not only has this present won over the Reddit user herself, it has also conquered the hearts of several people online.

“My dad retired 2 years ago at age 70. He was a workaholic so we all worried about how he’d handle it. He said he wanted to get back into art, which he had done as a young man,” wrote the Reddit user.

“Today he gave me this. I’m so proud of him,” she added.



The post is complete with a picture that shows a framed painting. Take a look at the share:

My dad retired 2 years ago at age 70. He was a workaholic so we all worried about how he’d handle it. He said he wanted to get back into art, which he had done as a young man. Today he gave me this. I’m so proud of him! from r/MadeMeSmile

Several people have posted comments praising the artwork.

“Amazing! The waves seem like a perfect metaphor for his creativity being released. Curious, what profession did he retire from?” wrote a Reddit user. To this, the reply came, “He was a pediatrician! And a really good one, if I may say so myself”.

“It’s beautiful. I can practically hear the waves crashing against the rocks. I can smell the salt water in the air,” wrote an individual. “I’m proud of him too,” added another.

What do you think of the share?

