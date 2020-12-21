Wondering how to increase the shelf life of bananas? Vikas Khanna has a trick for you

Picture this: You are in the middle of a strenuous workday and are craving a snack. You walk into the kitchen to pick up a beloved food item which isn’t just tasty and nutritious but also super easy to eat, aka, a banana. However, just as you pick the fruit, you realise, it has already gone bad. This news indeed saddens you as you only recently bought this batch of bananas, but it doesn’t surprise you given the short shelf life of the fruit. If the scenario described above seems too real to you, then here is a post by Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna that you must check out. The just six-second-long recording shows a trick that can help extend the shelf life of bananas.

Khanna shared this recording from his official Twitter account on December 20. The caption shared alongside the video reads, “A trick that truly works. I was experimenting on ways to increase the shelf life of bananas. Wrapping the stem with plastic wrap or covering it with wet tissue”.

