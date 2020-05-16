Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines

You could just bask in the glory of the sun, like this cutie. (Twitter/@_HelenDale)

With many working from home it may seem as if all the days of the week have merged into one. It is, then, especially important to instil normalcy by having a set routine and differentiating the weekend from the workweek. So what if malls, restaurants, and theatres are closed? There are many other ways to celebrate the weekend.

In the endeavour of enjoying the weekend indoors, we can take a page out of our furry little feline friends’ books, who are putting their paws up for Caturday. So if you’re looking for ideas about what to do on the first day of the weekend, look no further. Here are some of the best posts from Twitter about what everyone’s favourite cats are doing this Saturday. You could just draw inspiration from them and do the same.

Like this cutie, you could just bask in the glory of the sun. Absorbing that vitamin D doesn’t cost a thing and is so good for your health. So go for a walk if you can, sit in the balcony or garden if you must, get a tan and some fresh air.

Or play make-shift games with unusual items, like these felines.

Get a new perspective on life, like this cat is trying to.

Take it slow, smell the roses, and notice something in your surroundings you hadn’t before.

Or just lay in and watch Netflix.

One could also take this Caturday to discover their inner artist.

Figure out what selfie angle suits your face best. Even though we’re pretty sure you look good in most.

Or just nap the day away. We support doing whatever makes you happy.

Now that you have some inspiration from our kitty companions, what are you going to do this Caturday?

