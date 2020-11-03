Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food,” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tweeted sharing a picture of the dish

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 15:11 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dish shared by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. (Twitter@PramilaJayapal)

Amid US Elections 2020, tons of things are trending on Twitter. If you’ve been on the micro-blogging platform recently, you may have noticed paneer tikka is among them too. In case you’re wondering why, it’s thanks to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She tweeted about making paneer tikka the night before election and her post has prompted a flood of reactions.

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food,” she tweeted sharing a picture of the dish. “That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka!” she wrote further.

Jayapal followed up this tweet by sharing a recipe of the dish:

However, Jayapal’s version of the dish prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. While some commented how the dish shared in the picture by Jayapal wasn’t paneer tikka, many others posted pictures of different dishes and purposely named them incorrectly.

What do you think about the tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Nov 03, 2020 15:51 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

MSBTE final result of summer 2020 exams declared, here’s direct link
Nov 03, 2020 16:22 IST
Mumbai Police issue second notice to Kangana Ranaut, her sister in sedition case
Nov 03, 2020 16:20 IST
One Parisian infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, says official
Nov 03, 2020 16:20 IST
Alcohol consumption common coping response to stress during Covid-19: Study
Nov 03, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.