US election 2020: Wondering why paneer tikka is trending on Twitter? Here’s the reason

Amid US Elections 2020, tons of things are trending on Twitter. If you’ve been on the micro-blogging platform recently, you may have noticed paneer tikka is among them too. In case you’re wondering why, it’s thanks to a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She tweeted about making paneer tikka the night before election and her post has prompted a flood of reactions.

“Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food,” she tweeted sharing a picture of the dish. “That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka!” she wrote further.

Jayapal followed up this tweet by sharing a recipe of the dish:

However, Jayapal’s version of the dish prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. While some commented how the dish shared in the picture by Jayapal wasn’t paneer tikka, many others posted pictures of different dishes and purposely named them incorrectly.

What do you think about the tweet?