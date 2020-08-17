Sections
Home / It's Viral / Woolly flying squirrel, thought to be extinct, spotted in Gangotri National Park

The scientists of Wildlife Institute of India situated in Dehradun have spoken of the presence this squirrel in the Bhagirath valley, and rare photographs of the have also been found.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:29 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Dehradun

The Woolly flying squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in the IUCN Red List. (ANI)

Woolly flying squirrel, that was thought to be extinct some seventy years back, was spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, informed Forest Research Institute, on Monday.

“The Woolly flying squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in the IUCN Red List. We spotted this squirrel in 13 of the 18 forest divisions of the state during a survey,” said the institute.

However, the scientists of Wildlife Institute of India situated in Dehradun have spoken of the presence this squirrel in the Bhagirath valley, and rare photographs of the have also been found.

“Woolly flying squirrel uses its furry claws as a parachute to fly,” Forest Research Institute told media.



