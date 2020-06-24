Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

If your day starts by switching on the laptop even before you brush your teeth, or if you find yourself in pajamas all day long, even while attending work video conferences (with the camera switched off of course), you’ve been working from home for far too long. If you agree, chances are you’ll also agree with this tweet suggesting we change how we refer to it.

In a tweet posted on June 22, PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable idea that may just hit you right in the feels. “I think we need to stop calling it ‘working from home’ and start calling it ‘living at work’,” she tweeted. And tell us if that doesn’t make sense.

With work duration increasing, work space extending to any place you can sit and other daily activities and chore merging with office to-dos, this suggestion doesn’t seem off. People on Twitter agree which is probably why this tweet has collected over 15 lakh likes and more than 29,000 retweets.

“And not everyone has the room to keep a home office/study, so their work and private spaces may be even more inextricably tangled up now and that’s hell sometimes,” commented a Twitter user. “This is so accurate! There is no downtime, there is no break. Work is busier and more stressful now than it was when I had an office to go in to,” wrote another. “

Some also shared more suggestions such as this individual who wrote, “I prefer ‘work invading our home’”. “We could call it hosting your employer,” suggested another.

Not everyone agrees. “I don’t think so. Discipline should be applied when working from home. Learn to observe your break time and shutdown once it’s normal close of business,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are some more reactions:

What’s your take on this working from home situation?

