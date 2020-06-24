Sections
Home / It's Viral / Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

If you’ve been working from home, this tweet about changing what it’s called will hit you in the feels

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:49 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable tweet.

If your day starts by switching on the laptop even before you brush your teeth, or if you find yourself in pajamas all day long, even while attending work video conferences (with the camera switched off of course), you’ve been working from home for far too long. If you agree, chances are you’ll also agree with this tweet suggesting we change how we refer to it.

In a tweet posted on June 22, PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable idea that may just hit you right in the feels. “I think we need to stop calling it ‘working from home’ and start calling it ‘living at work’,” she tweeted. And tell us if that doesn’t make sense.

With work duration increasing, work space extending to any place you can sit and other daily activities and chore merging with office to-dos, this suggestion doesn’t seem off. People on Twitter agree which is probably why this tweet has collected over 15 lakh likes and more than 29,000 retweets.

“And not everyone has the room to keep a home office/study, so their work and private spaces may be even more inextricably tangled up now and that’s hell sometimes,” commented a Twitter user. “This is so accurate! There is no downtime, there is no break. Work is busier and more stressful now than it was when I had an office to go in to,” wrote another. “



Some also shared more suggestions such as this individual who wrote, “I prefer ‘work invading our home’”. “We could call it hosting your employer,” suggested another.

Not everyone agrees. “I don’t think so. Discipline should be applied when working from home. Learn to observe your break time and shutdown once it’s normal close of business,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are some more reactions:

What’s your take on this working from home situation?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kotkhai custodial death case: Probe begins against ex-IG Zahur Zaidi’s personal security officer for pressuring woman IPS officer
Jun 24, 2020 18:08 IST
Karan Malik highlights what men can do to dress better and be more stylish
Jun 24, 2020 18:08 IST
Herd immunity threshold could be lower than previously thought: Study
Jun 24, 2020 18:07 IST
Hackers siphon off over Rs 17 lakh from Uttarakhand farmer’s account
Jun 24, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.