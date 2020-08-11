Sections
Home / It's Viral / World Elephant Day: This video of a baby elephant playing with bananas will put a smile on your face. Watch

World Elephant Day: This video of a baby elephant playing with bananas will put a smile on your face. Watch

The video has been shared on Twitter ahead of World Elephant Day, which is celebrated on August 12.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:16 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The little elephant is seen kicking and playing with a banana branch. (YouTube/GreaterGoodorg)

Videos that capture baby elephants playing or being happy are a sure shot way to brighten a dull day, week or even month. And this video that’s made its way onto Twitter is one of them.

Ahead of World Elephant Day, which is celebrated on August 12, IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared an adorable clip of a baby elephant playing with some bananas. The little elephant is seen kicking a banana branch, then chasing after it, falling down, running to its mother, then picking another branch to play with and this goes on.

Nanda captioned the video, “Preparing for tomorrow’s world elephants day”. If you love animals, especially baby elephants, this video is sure to put a huge smile on your face.



Shared about an hour ago, the video has collected several happy reactions.



“The baby elephant seems excited for the celebrations,” comments an individual. “How sweet is this OMG,” posts another.

The video was originally shared on the YouTube channel for GreaterGoodorg, a charitable organisation. Check out the longer version of the video below:

World Elephant Day is a day dedicated to bringing awareness about the plight of the animal and help in its protection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With WhatsApp and video texts, learning takes a new form in Delhi govt schools
Aug 11, 2020 22:54 IST
HC grants bail to man accused of rioting and arson
Aug 11, 2020 22:53 IST
Lawyer’s house burgled of ₹90,000 cash, gold jewellery in Chandigarh’s Sector 44
Aug 11, 2020 22:53 IST
Trader body holds protest in CP, wants gyms and hotels in capital reopened
Aug 11, 2020 22:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.