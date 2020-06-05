Sections
Home / It's Viral / World Environment Day 2020: Tweeple share informative and creative messages for the day

World Environment Day 2020: Tweeple share informative and creative messages for the day

With over 1.5 lakh tweets, the hashtag #WorldEnvironmentDay is also trending on Twitter.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:46 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

From informative to creative, tweeple are observing the World Environment Day by sharing various posts. (Twitter)

Every year the World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 to spread awareness about our environment. Started by the UN and observed since 1974, this day encourages people around the globe to take initiatives to take care of the planet’s health. Every year, the theme changes to engage people on a particular pressing environmental issue. This year, it’s biodiversity. As the official UN website describes, biodiversity is “a concern that is both urgent and existential.”

From informative to creative, tweeple are observing this day by sharing various posts. With over 1.5 lakh tweets, the hashtag #WorldEnvironmentDay is also trending on Twitter.

We have collected some inspiring and important posts shared by people on Twitter to celebrate World Environment Day 2020.

United Nation tweeted an informative post reminding people of the importance of trees. “Take action to protect biodiversity on Friday’s #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day,” they tweeted and shared this image:



This tweet urged people to “go green” because saving nature means saving lives.

A tweet about the day was also shared on official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Arunachal Pradesh, an important part of the lush green Seven Sister States, has always been a pioneer in environment conservation. Here’s a special tweet from the state’s Chief Minister Pema Khandu on World Environment Day.

Here’s a glimpse of creativity from renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik

A Twitter user also shared this totally relatable meme for the important day

How do you plan to celebrate World Environment Day?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India outlines priorities for election to UN Security Council
Jun 05, 2020 13:01 IST
Aarya trailer: Sushmita Sen returns in a powerful tale of survival
Jun 05, 2020 12:59 IST
Citizens seek biodiversity zone tag for Aurangabad’s 17th century garden
Jun 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Bumrah names ‘the best yorker bowler in the world’
Jun 05, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.