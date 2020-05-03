World Laughter Day 2020: Here are some hilarious posts that will make you giggle

World Laughter Day 2020: People are celebrating by sharing all sorts of hilarious posts. (Twitter/@Pita_shri)

World Laughter Day is celebrated on first Sunday of the month of May every year. Though every day should be filled with a little bit laughter, this day also celebrates the many health benefits of the reaction.

To mark this very day, netizens around the globe are sharing different jokes and memes to spread happiness. Here are some of the best shares from around the Internet:

If this iconic comedy doesn’t make you giggle, we don’t know what will!

Finally, a day where memers around the world feel appreciated for their talent!

This melodramatic doggo is bound to brighten up your day!

This collection of memes was shared on Instagram with the caption, “It’s World Laughter Day! Send someone a message to make them smile today”!

Additionally, here are some wholesome memes to make you giggle a little on World Laughter Day!

Um, don’t pretend as if this hasn’t happened to you!

Did somebody say...true romance?

Well, we hope these made you giggle a little because you deserve all the joy in the world. Be sure to share the same happiness with your loved ones on World Laughter Day 2020.

