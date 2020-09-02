Sections
Wrestler Bajrang Punia shares clip of kid warming up. ‘Chhota champion’ say netizens

The kid starts with the routine while people in the background cheer him on.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:58 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip shows a kid rolling up his pants and preparing to do some exercise. (Twitter@BajrangPunia)

A video of a kid warming up with agility and excitement is something that may give you the optimism you need to say goodbye to mid-week blues. Shared on Twitter by wrestler Bajrang Punia, the clip has piqued the attention of netizens and may just make you grab those sport shoes for a quick workout session too.

The 23-second-long clip shows a kid rolling up his pants and preparing to do some exercise. He then starts with the routine while people in the background cheer him on.

Check out the video below:



Posted on September 1, the clip has garnered over 49,000 views and tons of supportive comments. While some lauded the agility of the kid, others poured in good wishes for his future.



Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this ‘little champion’?

