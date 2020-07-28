Wrestler Bajrang Punia shares cute video of two kids practising wrestling. It’s the best thing you’ll see today

Sections
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share a video of two kids practising wrestling. (Twitter@BajrangPunia)

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia recently took to Twitter to share a video of two tiny tots and chances are that the clip will make you say “aww”, repeatedly.

When translated from Hindi, Punia’s caption reads, “Tiny wrestlers at our home practicing wrestling.” The video shows exactly that but it’s nothing like what we unusually see in a wrestling video. If anything, the clip is filled with an abundance of cuteness.

Don’t believe us, take a look yourself and there’s a chance you’ll end up agreeing:



Since being shared just a few hours back, the video has been viewed over 18,700 times. Additionally, more than 3,100 tweeple have liked the video. People dropped various comments while reacting to the video, and most couldn’t stop gushing over it.



“So cute,” tweeted a user of the micro-blogging site. “Ohh, so sweet,” expressed another. There were many who simply wrote “So cute” to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

