Home / It's Viral / Write ‘mask lagaana hai ‘ 500 times as fine, Firozabad admin comes up with unique punishment for violators

Aptly named as ‘mask ki class’, the class will have a police official, an official of the district administration and a doctor.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 17:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Firozabad

The SSP informed that the campaign will begin from Tilak Inter College and will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police and City Magistrate. (representational image) (ANI)

In a bid to teach a lesson to people who get out on streets without wearing a mask, the Firozabad district administration here along with the police have come up with an idea under which a person who has not worn one will be made to write 500 times - ‘mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)’.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel on Sunday said, “In this class, lessons will be imparted to those people who are found moving out without a mask. These people will not face any police action but will be made to sit in the class for 3-4 hours.” In the class, the violators will be first shown a video telling them the benefits and necessity of wearing a mask, the SSP added.

“Then, they will be made to write ‘mask lagaana hai (a mask has to be worn)’ 500 times,” Patel said.



The SSP informed that the campaign will begin from Tilak Inter College and will be monitored by the Superintendent of Police and City Magistrate.

