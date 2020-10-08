Sections
X-ray of alligator reveals foreign object in its stomach, most likely a coin. Watch

The video was shared on the Facebook page of Saint Louis Zoo.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 18:06 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Radiographs showed “an opaque circular object” in the feamle alligator’s stomach. (Facebook/Saint Louis Zoo)

During a check-up of a pair of Chinese alligators, veterinary staff at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US made a bizarre discovery. An X-ray of the female alligator revealed a foreign object, most likely a coin, inside her stomach. A video of the medical evaluation has since caught the attention of many.

The video was shared on the Facebook page of Saint Louis Zoo. “The animal care staff at the Herpetarium had noted an increase in the female’s body size, which could indicate she was developing eggs. While we were there, we performed a wellness exam on the male alligator, as well,” details the post shared along with the video.

The alligators were then weighed and a proper medical examination were conducted on both. While it turned out that the female did not have any eggs, radiographs showed “an opaque circular object” in her stomach. “The object, most likely a coin, will be removed gastroscopically at a later date under general anesthesia,” explains the post, which ends with a request to visitors at the zoo.

“Please be careful around our open habitats. Animals can ingest anything that might accidentally fall in,” says the post.



Watch the video below to see how the tests were conducted.

The video, since being shared on October 5, has collected over 400 reactions.

“Thanks to our wonderful keepers for caring for all the precious animals,” shared a Facebook user. “This is very sad! Hopefully removal will be successful,” added another.

What do you think of the video?

