Year Ender 2020: 5 witty advisory posts by police forces from around the nation that educated and entertained netizens

From witty posts about wearing masks to those about setting strong passwords, here’s a list of advisory posts that kept many netizens educated and entertained in 2020.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 02:15 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Year Ender 2020: Here is a recap of some advisory posts that kept netizens educated as well as entertained. (Screengrab)

Many police forces around the nation are renowned for using their social media presence to spread important information regarding citizens’ safety. From witty posts about wearing masks to those about setting strong passwords, advisory posts have kept many netizens educated and entertained in 2020. Here is a recap of some such shares.

1. Delhi Police - ‘New normal’: Shared from the Delhi Police’s official Instagram account, this post is about adapting to the novel safety protocols that help restrict the spread of Covid-19.

2. Pune Police - ‘Identity theft is not a joke’: Shared from the Pune Police’s official Instagram account, this recording shows Dwight Schrute, a character in The Office, talking to his colleague Jim Halpert. The share conveys an essential message about cyber safety.



3. Mumbai Police - ‘Viral video of a kid getting a haircut’: Shared from the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account, the recording relays how responsible Mumbaikars should react to people going out without masks.



4. Delhi Police - ‘How to fight coronavirus’: Shared on the Delhi Police’s official Instagram account, this creative share suggests that the best way to fight Covid-19 is to stay indoors.

5. Nagpur Police - ‘It’s a match’: Shared on the Nagpur Police’s official Twitter account, this post which encourages people to wear a mask has been shared with two hashtags #CoupleChallenge and #WearAMask.

What are your thoughts on these shares?

