Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Love in time of Covid-19: Heartwarming wedding stories that may fill your heart with happiness

Love in time of Covid-19: Heartwarming wedding stories that may fill your heart with happiness

Year Ender 2020: As we are getting ready to bid goodbye to this year, let us look at those stories of happiness that acted as silver lining during these perilous times.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:06 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Year Ender 2020: The images show the Tangled-inspired wedding and the unique love story of Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda. (Instagram)

Cancelling or postponing wedding plans became a reality for several couples across the globe in the wake of the pandemic. However, this year, we also saw stories of those couples who altered their big fancy wedding into something small and intimate while following the safety precautions to say ‘I do’ to the person they love. As we are getting ready to bid goodbye to this year, let us look at those stories of happiness that acted as silver lining during these perilous times.

Getting married in hospital

This is the story of how the power of love that resulted in a wedding helped Carlos Muniz to find motivation to overcome coronavirus. Shared on the official Facebook page of Methodist Hospital, a video shows Carlos Muniz and his fiancé Grace getting married in the hospital.

Tangled-inspired wedding

A bride, Lauren Jimenez, with just three days to her big day, tested positive for Covid-19. Undeterred, however, she decided to go forward with the wedding while keeping in mind the aspect of safety. She opted for a Tangled-inspired wedding that helped her exchange the vows of togetherness with her fiancé Patrick Delgado.



Meal for those in need



The story of Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis touched hearts of many after a post about their kindness-filled gesture was shared on Instagram by the organisation where Bugg works. This couple decided to get married in a small ceremony and spend all the wedding deposit on Thanksgiving meal for 200 people in need.



Lockdown brought them closer

Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda met back in January for their first date before the pandemic plagued the world. Soon everything came to a halt with various countries announcing lockdowns and they were stuck in their own homes in different cities in the USA. However, the distance ended up bringing them even closer and they finally decided to tie the knot.

‘I do’ on Brooklyn Bridge

Nikolina Kovalenko and Stefan Ponova met about a year ago when they both were backpacking through South America. Their story would have ended as Kovalenko was just starting her backpacking tour while Ponova was ready to go back home after 2.5 years of travelling. However, Ponova decided to stick around and when they returned to their home in the USA, they decided to see more of each other. However, as fate would have it, quarantine started after a week they returned. It’s during that time they realised their connection and love growing stronger. Finally, they decided to get married in a very small ceremony on Brooklyn Bridge.

These wonderful stories show that love always wins. Which of these tales left you all happy or emotional?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cold wave likely to grip North India from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
by Rhythma Kaul
2nd Test Live: India pick up two wickets before Tea
by hindustantimes.com
20,021 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to 10.2 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Indore cop turns tutor for slum children unable to attend school due to pandemic
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
11,000 litres of milk, curd poured in foundation pit for Rajasthan temple
by Aabshar H Quazi
Umesh Yadav suffers injury, hobbles off field
by Press Trust of India
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla receives first snow of the season, more expected
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.