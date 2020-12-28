Love in time of Covid-19: Heartwarming wedding stories that may fill your heart with happiness

Cancelling or postponing wedding plans became a reality for several couples across the globe in the wake of the pandemic. However, this year, we also saw stories of those couples who altered their big fancy wedding into something small and intimate while following the safety precautions to say ‘I do’ to the person they love. As we are getting ready to bid goodbye to this year, let us look at those stories of happiness that acted as silver lining during these perilous times.

Getting married in hospital

This is the story of how the power of love that resulted in a wedding helped Carlos Muniz to find motivation to overcome coronavirus. Shared on the official Facebook page of Methodist Hospital, a video shows Carlos Muniz and his fiancé Grace getting married in the hospital.

Tangled-inspired wedding

A bride, Lauren Jimenez, with just three days to her big day, tested positive for Covid-19. Undeterred, however, she decided to go forward with the wedding while keeping in mind the aspect of safety. She opted for a Tangled-inspired wedding that helped her exchange the vows of togetherness with her fiancé Patrick Delgado.

Meal for those in need

The story of Emily Bugg and Billy Lewis touched hearts of many after a post about their kindness-filled gesture was shared on Instagram by the organisation where Bugg works. This couple decided to get married in a small ceremony and spend all the wedding deposit on Thanksgiving meal for 200 people in need.

Lockdown brought them closer

Sundeep Dosanjh and Sharath Puttichanda met back in January for their first date before the pandemic plagued the world. Soon everything came to a halt with various countries announcing lockdowns and they were stuck in their own homes in different cities in the USA. However, the distance ended up bringing them even closer and they finally decided to tie the knot.

‘I do’ on Brooklyn Bridge

Nikolina Kovalenko and Stefan Ponova met about a year ago when they both were backpacking through South America. Their story would have ended as Kovalenko was just starting her backpacking tour while Ponova was ready to go back home after 2.5 years of travelling. However, Ponova decided to stick around and when they returned to their home in the USA, they decided to see more of each other. However, as fate would have it, quarantine started after a week they returned. It’s during that time they realised their connection and love growing stronger. Finally, they decided to get married in a very small ceremony on Brooklyn Bridge.

These wonderful stories show that love always wins. Which of these tales left you all happy or emotional?