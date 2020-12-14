Yoda won’t believe this! Netizen puts up Star Wars-inspired tree topper, tweeple love it

Sections
This tweet started a thread wherein tweeple shared images of their own Star Wars-themed decorations.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:54 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a baby Yoda tree topper. (Twitter@taylorjane___)

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars series, then here is a tweet you must check out. Looking at this Christmas tree may make you come to the merry side, pun intended.

Twitter user @taylorjane___ shared these two images with text reading, “Do y’all like our Christmas tree topper?”.

The photographs show a baby Yoda figurine perched atop a tree. One hand of the figure is stretched out upwards as if using its ‘force’ on the bobbles hanging from the ceiling.

Check out this very festive and cute scene here:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this share has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 5.4 lakh likes.

Here’s how tweeple responded to the post. One person said, “Already making a PowerPoint to present to the fam as to why we should do this”.

Another individual wrote, “Wait, this is mad cute”. “I love it!” read one comment under the post.

The tweet prompted many to share their own Star Wars-inspired decorations. Here are some of those responses from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Would you be willing to try a baby Yoda tree topper too?

