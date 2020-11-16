Sections
Yogi Adityanath launches environment-friendly recycled incense sticks in Gorakhpur

The ‘recycled incense sticks’, named ‘Aashirwaad’, are made from flowers which devotees offer at the temple.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘recycled incense sticks’ at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple. (ANI)

To promote environment-friendly products in the market, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched ‘recycled incense sticks’ at an ashram of Gorakhnath Temple, in Gorakhpur, on Sunday.

The ‘recycled incense sticks’, named ‘Aashirwaad’, are made from flowers which devotees offer at the temple.

The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, a research institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has provided technical support in making these incense sticks.

