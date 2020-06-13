You’ll be able to relate to this puppy being used as a pillow by his big brother if you have an older sibling

Sections
Meet doggos Bodie, Riggs and their brother Charlie who’re taking over Instagram with their cuteness.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:26 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Doggo siblings Bodie and Riggs enjoying some lazy time. (Instagram/@charlieandbodie)

Everyone knows you get the best sleep on your own pillow fluffed just the way you like it. And this doggo is here to show just how far one can go for those perfect ZZZs on that perfect pillow. In his case, he’s using his little brother for his comfort. Peak sibling behaviour going on here, right?

A video shared on the official Instagram handle of these doggo brothers (they have a third brother by the way) show older bro Bodie napping with his head resting on little Riggs. The pupper doesn’t seem to mind not that that would have any effect on his older sibling.

In the clip, Riggs is seen adjusting his position but nothing he does matters to Bodie who refuses to move his head an inch. They’re only distracted from their sleepy state when they notice they’re being recorded.



Shared two days ago, the adorable clip has collected over 1.5 lakh view and more than 28,000 likes - and counting. People love the sibling bonding in the video.



“Can we please borrow your pillow?” asked an Instagram user and frankly, that’s our question as well. “Why does your pillow keep moving Bodie?” joked another. “Can’t get enough of these sweet pups,” wrote a third. “Totally smitten,” posted a fourth.

As it turns out, Bodie seems to have a tendency to make pillows out of his brothers. Here are pictures of him using his brother Charlie as a pillow.

These doggos are so adorable, we can’t handle them. What about you?

