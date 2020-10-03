Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / You’ll relate to this dog named Magnus if you’re lazy. Watch

You’ll relate to this dog named Magnus if you’re lazy. Watch

This recording was shared on a therapy dog named Magnus’ very own Instagram account.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:57 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog named Magnus. (Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)

Are you someone who would rather stay in with a good book than go out for a run? Do you have an extensive collection of comfortable onesies and sleepwear that you are often spotted donning around the household - even when it is nowhere close to bedtime? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the questions asked above, then you probably identify as a homebody. If so, then this video of a therapy dog named Magnus will speak to your soul. Even if you’re an outdoorsy person, the cuteness of this clip will probably entertain you hugely, nevertheless.

This recording was shared on the dog’s very own Instagram account on September 30. “Magnus is perfect the way he is. I wouldn’t change a thing!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a comparison between Magnus and other dogs. It starts by showing a recording of a pooch quickly running through some hurdles. Then, it switches over to show Magnus sleeping with a stuffed toy on a bed, wearing an onesie. If that description has got you excited, then wait till you watch the whole video. It will leave you gushing.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love. The share has amassed over 2.2 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the pooch. One person said, “Same lol”. Another individual wrote, “Haha, I so want your dog. He looks so cute”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:20 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 20:57 IST
DC vs KKR live: Stoinis gone, Iyer continues to hit KKR
Oct 03, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

Sexual, gender minorities much likelier to be crime victims
Oct 03, 2020 21:17 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Oct 03, 2020 21:20 IST
Tsitsipas through to fourth round after injured Bedene retires
Oct 03, 2020 21:13 IST
The famous postmodern ‘Crayola’ house is for sale
Oct 03, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.