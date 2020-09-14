You’ll relate to this Netflix India meme if your dog is the star of your Instagram account

It is no lie that a lot of effort goes into getting those likes on Instagram. From deciding the right poses, lighting, and filter to having a witty caption, getting those ‘double taps’ is no child’s play. However, we all know one being for which the previous statement doesn’t stand true, and those are our cute canines. The dogs of the Internet seem to face no trouble in getting all the validation social media has to offer and then some. This meme by Netflix India sheds light on that phenomenon in a hilarious fashion.

Netflix India shared this post on their official Instagram account on September 12. “Dogs can’t even imagine the effort we put into writing funny captions, all they can do is just sit there and be labradorable,” reads the caption shared alongside the image.

The meme shows a still from the drama-fantasy film Cargo. “When the picture of my dog gets more likes than my selfie:” reads the text above the picture. The photograph shows Vikrant Massey as Prahastha talking to Shweta Tripathi’s character Yuvishka. The dialogue, written below in the image, reads, “Fans? You’ve been here for one day and you already have fans?”.

The phrase seems to convey a sentiment many may feel when their pet pooch’s picture gets more likes than their selfie. But who can resist virtually booping that cute snout?

Check out the share which has accumulated almost 34,000 likes since its original posting.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Dogs are the cutest though,” and we cannot say we disagree.

Another individual wrote, “True story for me”. “It’s true,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

