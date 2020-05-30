Sections
Home / It's Viral / You may have heard of copycat, now get ready to see a copier cat. Watch

You may have heard of copycat, now get ready to see a copier cat. Watch

Turns out, photocopying one’s body parts is not just a human-only shenanigan.

Updated: May 30, 2020 11:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a cat sitting atop a photocopier. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

Over the years, we’ve seen many videos and images which show people photocopying their body parts. Now, this feline, who is photocopying its body, is proving that this escapade may not be an exclusively human trick.

This just over 15-second-long video was shared on Twitter on May 29. Shared by Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, the clip has been captioned, “From copycat, to copying the cat....Changing times”.

The recording shows a cat sitting atop a photocopier. The copying laser scans the feline’s furry tummy. The kitty seems a little baffled by this movement and comes up to its paws to examine the strange action. Probably still perplexed, the cat turns over to look at black-and-white scans of itself.

Talk about a copycat! Since being shared, the video has been watched over 3,000 times. Additionally, the tweet has nearly 50 retweets and almost 300 likes.



Here is how tweeple reacted to this kitty who is partaking in some certified shenanigans. One person said, “A curious cat”. While another individual wrote, “I can try this with my cat”. More copycat content is exactly what the Internet needs.

“The output from the copier is like an X-ray,” read one comment on the thread. While a different Twitter user stated, “Cat Stevens”.

Many also left many smiling faces and laughing emojis on the post.

What are your thoughts on this cat that seems to be replicating itself with the help of a copier?

Also read | This anxious dog and indifferent kitty’s TikTok video is the answer for all cat vs dog debates. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China says US move to end some trading privileges of Hong Kong ‘doomed to fail’
May 30, 2020 11:25 IST
Trump ire draws eyeballs to Twitter, where attention is an asset
May 30, 2020 11:21 IST
7 hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal overturns in Odisha
May 30, 2020 11:20 IST
Donald Trump blames China for US Covid-19 deaths in new escalation of rhetoric
May 30, 2020 11:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.