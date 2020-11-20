Sections
You may relate to this doggo if you’re an introvert. Watch

“I can relate. This is 100% me in new social groups,” commented a Redditor.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:24 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a pug. (Reddit/@IGCanines)

Were you a shy kid growing up? Do you find it hard to initially make friends at a new place? If you answered ‘yes’ to either or both of the questions asked above, then here is a dog video you may deeply relate to. Watching this recording of a pug may make you smile and ‘aww’. It will probably even make you say “me too,” if you’re an introvert.

Posted on Reddit on November 20, this clip is 10 seconds long. “Would you hang out with him?” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The recording opens to a shot of an indoor play area where many doggos can be seen hanging out. The camera zooms into one particular pug who is sitting by himself.

Check out the video to see the pug’s heartwarming expression. But beware, you may be filled with an insatiable urge to hug the cutie post watching this clip.



Would you hang out with him? 😇 from r/rarepuppers

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘rare puppers’, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 16,100 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the recording. One person said, “Aw I want this poor full potato”.

Another individual wrote, “Introverted dog just like me”. “I can relate. This is 100% me in new social groups,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else stated, “Me at a family gathering”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did you relate to this share as well? Or did the video remind you of a particular person in your life?

