You may want to hire this cat as a pet sitter after watching this video

The Internet has no dearth of cat videos. Some may make you laugh, and some may make you ‘aww’. But this clip, which shows two kitties hanging out, is bound to make you scratch your head. Why may you ask? Well, watch the video to find out.

Posted on Reddit on December 7, this recording is almost 20 seconds long. Watching the video may make you wish that it was longer. “Come here, let’s play,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of two cats playing together indoors. A black-and-white furred feline is perched on the armrest of a sofa, holding a cat toy with its paws. The kitty waves it around in front of the grey-and-white furred feline who is standing on the carpeted floor. The other cat plays with the toy keenly, looking super entertained.

Check out the bewildering video:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. The recording currently has nearly 10,000 upvotes and almost 50 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “Um...what? I would hire this cat”. Looking at that kitty’s exceptional pet managing skills, we’re sure anyone would.

Another individual wrote, “They’re evolving, you’re useless to them now” “Cat has a cat,” read one comment under the share.

A Reddit user stated, “I’m confused yet in awe”. Does that sentiment resonate with you too?

What are your thoughts on this share?

