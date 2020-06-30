You may want to sit down before checking out this ultra swoon-worthy Twitter thread that shows Chris Evans as Flynn Rider

Sections
Chris Evans is pretty great. Flynn Rider is quite awesome. But Chris Evans as Flynn Rider? Phew, that’s just adorable.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Flynn Rider alongside Chris Evans. (Twitter/@capandevans)

A lot of us probably know and love Chris Evans- Captain America, doggo dad, and an all-around sweetheart. Many of us may also be fans of Flynn Rider, the charming and witty animated love interest of Rapunzel from Disney’s Tangled. Now, a Twitter thread is coupling both of these men and giving us something truly brilliant to gush over.

Started by Twitter user Emma, this thread depicts Chris Evans as Flynn Rider. It was posted on the micro-blogging application on June 29.

It starts relatively innocently:



You may initially let out a small giggle:



And then you may chuckle some more:

Soon the resemblance may start to seem uncanny:

Are they twins?

Is Flynn Rider just an animated version of Chris Evans?

We don’t know, but this Twitter thread may make you think so:

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 3,200 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Great thread”. A thought we agree with. While another individual wrote, “YES YES YES YES”.

“You just convinced me, he should be Flynn,” read one comment. Whilst another Twitter user proclaimed, “This is just about the most childhood crush thread there is”.

“This is awesome,” declared somebody else. “Just perfect,” and “Swoon,” were some of the other reactions expressed by those on the thread.

“We would like to see it,” stated a Twitter user. We agree. We’d love to see Chris Evans as Flynn Rider in the live-action version of Tangled.

What are your thoughts on this comparison?

