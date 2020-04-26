You need to get your paws on this movie trailer starring Wallace the French Bulldog

With streaming giants like Netflix halting production, indie filmmakers are stepping up their game to fill up the vacant content consumption space. This doggo’s hooman is no exception to the rule.

Meet Wallace self-proclaimed ‘stinkiest’ French Bulldog in New York City and the star of ‘Wallace Inside’, an Instagram web series. Wallace’s hooman recently produced another piece of media starting the doggo which is a must-watch for any dog enthusiasts. We’re talking about the minute-long trailer for a full-length motion picture, starring the pooch, called “Wallace Outside”.

While Wallace Inside documented the canine’s adventures inside his New York apartment; Wallace Outside seems to be a direct sequel cataloguing what happens when to the doggo goes out for strolls in the quarantined city.

Originally shared on Instagram, the post has over 3,500 views. Additionally, the clip has been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit. You can check out the trailer for Wallace Outside right here!

We’re unsure when, or if at all, Wallace Outside would be released. However, we’re happy with just this little sneak-peak into the film. Plus, we aren’t the only ones. Here is how netizens reacted to the recording.

One Instagram user said, “I loved this. Wallace, you are incredible”.

On Reddit, people had similar reactions. Another inquired, “Am I going to be able to follow this without seeing Wallace Inside 1-3 or WALLACE INSIDE?” Probably yes, but who wouldn’t want to catch-up on all the Wallace related content?

“Beautiful, life-changing movie. I cried”, read one comment. Honestly, we relate! What are your thoughts on this trailer?