You won’t believe the hilarious shape given to Lilly Singh’s birthday cake

The Canadian YouTuber-cum-talk show host shared this post on her official Instagram account.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:21 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows YouTuber turned talk show host Lilly Singh holding a birthday cake. (Instagram/@lilly)

Growing up is no child’s play, pun intended. From getting a job to figuring out taxes, the list of responsibilities is long and less-than-appreciated by most. If you’re a millennial, it probably isn’t rare for you to wake up pondering, “Wow, I may be in my mid-twenties, but my back surely feels like it is in its late forties”. If you’re someone who is going through something similar, then you may relate to this post by YouTuber turned talk show host Lilly Singh a whole lot.

This birthday post, consisting of three individual images, was shared on Singh’s official Instagram account on September 29. “Was told that my surprise birthday cake ‘was totally me’ and it did not disappoint,” says the caption shared alongside the post. It goes on to read, “Not an ad, just a reality of getting old. Tiger Balm is my jam! If you know, you know. Y’all can laugh but guess whose shoulders are NOT hurting right now.... THIS GIRL”. Singh finished off by saying, “Also Tiger Balm if you see this, plz send me product, k love you bye”.

Check out Singh’s Tiger Balm inspired cake, below. But beware, seeing it may not only make you want a slice of the cake but also wish you could have someone massage your shoulders with some Tiger Balm.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share currently has over 3.4 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.



Here is what netizens had to say about Singh’s Tiger Balm shaped cake. One person said, “Love you and Tiger Balm”.

Another individual wrote, “My mom uses that every single day”. “OMG this is actually the best cake ever. I would have cried,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this cake?

